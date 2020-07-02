[윤희영의 News English] 습관을 보면 알 수 있는 사람의 성격

사람들은 자신도 모르게(in spite of themselves) 여러 행동을 통해 자신의 성격을 드러낸다. 그중에서도 습관은 겉보기에 대수롭지 않은 듯해도(be seemingly insignificant) 많은 것을 나타내준다(speak volumes).



미국의 심리치료사(psychotherapist) 길다 칼 박사에 따르면 화장지를 거는(hang toilet paper) 방법에서도 성격이 보인다. 위쪽에서 앞으로 내려오는 방식을 선호하는(prefer the overhand method) 사람은 지배적 성향(dominant propensity)이 있다. 반면 뒤편으로 내려오는 위치(underhand position)로 거는 사람은 순종적인(be submissive) 경우가 많다.



신발 선택도 성격 특성을 드러낸다(reveal personality traits). 편안한 신발을 신는 사람은 비교적 쾌활한 경향이 있다(tend to be relatively agreeable). 이에 비해 불편한 신발도 마다하지 않는 이는 침착한 성격(calm character)의 소유자다. 그런가 하면 발목까지 오는 구두(ankle boots)를 좋아하는 이는 공격적인 성향이 많고, 늘 빤질빤질하게 닦은 구두를 신는 사람은 열망이나 집착이 강한 특성이 있다.





몸의 중심을 앞쪽에 두고 빨리 걷는(walk fast) 사람은 생산적이고 논리적인(be productive and logical) 장점이 있는 반면, 냉정하고 경쟁심이 강한(be excessively competitive) 단점이 있다. 가슴을 내밀고 어깨를 뒤로 한 채 머리를 치켜들고(hold their heads high) 걷는 유형은 관심을 독차지하려는(hog the spotlight) 욕심이 많다.



악수할 때 상대방 손을 꽉 쥐는(claps another's hand) 사람은 외향적이어서 감정 표현을 자유롭게 하는(be extroverted and let it all hang out) 특성이 있고, 느슨하게 잡는 힘없는 악수(limp handshake with loose grip)를 하는 이는 숫기가 없고 신경이 날카로운(be shy and neurotic) 경향이 있다.



셀카를 찍을(take a selfie) 때 성격 차이도 찍힌다. 쾌활한 사람은 아래에서 위쪽으로 찍는 경우가 많고, 세심한 유형(conscientious type)은 여간해선 배경에 사적 공간을 노출하지 않는다. 입을 삐죽 내민 표정(duck face)을 짓는 사람은 예민한 성격일 개연성이 높다.



글씨를 크게 쓰는 사람은 관심 받기 좋아하고(be attention-seeking), 잘게 쓰는 이는 내성적이지만(be introverted) 집중력이 강하며, 오른쪽으로 비스듬히 쓰는 타입은 친화적·충동적이고(be friendly and impulsive), 왼쪽으로 비스듬히 쓰는 유형은 내성적이면서 개인주의적인(be reserved and individualistic) 성향을 가졌다.



핸드백을 팔 안쪽에 걸치는(wear a handbag in the crook of her arm) 여성은 사회적 지위(social status)를 과시하고 싶어 하는 스타일인 경우가 많고, 끈을 가로질러 메고 백을 앞으로 걸친(wear the strap across her body with the bag in front) 여성보다는 백을 뒤로 제친 여성이 더 쌈박하면서도 차분하고 침착한 성격(cool, calm and collected personality)일 가능성이 높다고 한다.

















