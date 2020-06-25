[윤희영의 News English] 트럼프 조카, 대선 앞두고 "삼촌은 이런 인간" 책 출간

트럼프 미국 대통령이 볼턴 전 국가안보보좌관의 회고록으로 곤욕을 치르고 있는(be in hot water) 가운데, 이번엔 조카딸(niece)이 폭로성 책을 발간할(publish a tell-all book) 예정이어서 전전긍긍하고 있다(tremble with trepidation).



트럼프의 치부를 모두 까발리겠다고(air all his dirty laundry in public) 나선 조카는 작고한 트럼프의 형(his deceased older brother) 프레드 주니어의 딸 메리(55)다. 책 제목은 '너무 많고 결코 충분치 않다(Too Much and Never Enough): 우리 일가는 어떻게 세상에서 가장 위험한 인간을 만들어냈나(How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man).' 내달에 발간될(be set to be released) 예정이다.





메리는 "아버지가 세상을 떠난 후 삼촌 트럼프가 치매에 걸린(get dementia) 할아버지를 속여 유산을 가로챘다(snatch the inheritance)"고 억울함을 하소연한다(complain of the injustice). 메리의 아버지이자 트럼프 형제·자매 중 맏아들(the eldest son)인 프레드 주니어는 평생 알코올중독에 부대끼다(battle alcoholism his entire life) 1982년 42세 나이로 사망했다.



메리 주장에 따르면, 트럼프는 남동생과 여동생을 부추겨 1991년 85세이던 아버지 프레드 시니어에게 유언장을 다시 쓰게(rewrite his will) 만들었다. 정신이 혼미한 아버지를 조종해 맏아들의 딸·아들인 메리와 프레스 3세는 유언장에서 빼게 했다(manipulate him into cutting them out from the will). 유산을 생존 자식들에게만 분배하도록(divide the inheritance among his living children) 해서 이미 사망한 큰아들은 제외하고 그의 자녀인 메리와 프레드 3세에겐 각각 20만달러(약 2억4000만원)씩만 주고 끝내는 걸로 했다.



거대한 부동산 왕국(vast real estate empire)을 일군 메리의 할아버지 프레드 시니어는 당시 나이와 생일, 30분 전에 읽어준 내용조차 기억하지 못할 정도의 치매 증상을 보이고 있을 때였다. 노인성 치매와 심한 기억 장애를 겪고 있어(suffer from senile dementia and significant memory impairment) 유언장을 작성하는 데 긴요한 정신 능력이 결여된(lack the requisite mental capacity to make a will) 상태였다.



메리는 이 같은 의사들의 소견을 근거로 새로 만들어진 유언장은 트럼프의 부당한 위압과 강요(undue influence and coercion)에 의한 것이었다고 지적한다. 1999년 사망한 할아버지가 재작성된 유언장에 서명한(sign his revised will) 것이 아니라 다른 누군가가 가짜 서명을 했을 가능성도 있다고 주장한다.



트럼프는 메리의 책이 아예 세상 빛을 볼 수 없도록 막기 위해(in a bid to block her book from ever seeing the light of day) 남동생을 시켜 황급히 책 출간 금지 가처분 명령을 신청했다(rush to file a temporary restraining order against its publishing).

















