[윤희영의 News English] 반려 인간 지키기에 나선 犬公들

코로나19와의 전투 최전선(front line in the battle against it)에 의료진 대신 개를 파견한다고(dispatch dogs instead of medical teams)?



영국에서 냄새 탐지견(sniffer dog)을 코로나 수색부대 첨병으로 배치하는(deploy as advance guards of search forces) 방안을 추진 중이다. 마약과의 전쟁에 마약 탐지견을 동원하는(mobilize drug detection dogs in the war on drugs) 것과 같은 맥락이다. 진단 키트(diagnostic testing kit) 없이도 바이러스 보균자(virus carrier)를 즉석에서 선별해낼(sort out on the spot) 수 있을 것이라는 판단에서다.





영국 의료 탐지견(medical detection dog) 협회는 런던위생열대의학대학원(London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine)과 공동으로 코로나 탐지견 훈련 프로젝트에 착수했다. 약 6주가 소요될 것으로 예상된다. 코로나 바이러스 환자에게서 채취한 냄새를 식별하도록(sniff out the odor taken from coronavirus patients) 훈련하는데 그 정도 시간이 필요하기 때문이다.개에게는 예민한 후각(keen sense of smell)이 있어 이미 마약뿐 아니라 암, 파킨슨병, 세균성감염증 등 질환을 감지해내는 데도(detect diseases such as cancer, Parkinson's, bacterial infections and so on) 널리 활용되고 있다. 말라리아의 경우엔 세계보건기구 진단 기준을 웃도는 극도의 정확성(extremely high accuracy above the WHO standards for a diagnostic)을 보이고 있다.모든 질병은 특유의 냄새를 풍기는데(emit its own distinct odor), 그 차이를 구별해내는 것이다. 특히 코로나19와 같은 호흡기 질환(respiratory condition)은 체취를 변화시킨다(change body odor). 게다가(on top of that) 개에게는 피부 온도의 미묘한 변화를 감별해내는(discern subtle changes in skin temperature) 능력도 있어 환자의 발열 현상까지 포착할(pick up patients' fever) 수 있다.따라서 견공(canine)들에게 훈련만 시키면 코로나19 감염자를 식별해낼 가능성이 매우 높다(have a very high chance). 탐지견들이 공항 입국 심사대 등 실전 현장에 배치될(be deployed to actual battlefields including immigration checkpoints of airports) 경우, 간편하고 빠르고 효과적인 진단을 내려줄 것으로 기대된다. 하지만 탐지견이 그 과정에서 감염될 수도 있지 않을까. WHO에 따르면 개는 바이러스에 감염되지도(be infected by the virus), 사람에게 전파하지도(spread it to humans) 않는다고 한다.코로나19 탐지견에 대한 기대는 첨단 진단 키트보다 오히려 더 높다. 그만한 이유가 있다. 탐지견은 아직 증상을 보이지 않는 보균자까지 가려낼(screen asymptomatic carrier) 수 있어 진단 테스트가 필요하다고 미리 경고해주는 역할도 해줄 것으로 기대되기 때문이다.