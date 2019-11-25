[윤희영의 News English] 난방 온도, 남녀가 다투는 이유

어느새(before we know it) 초겨울 날씨가 됐다. 가을인가 싶더니 벌써 12월이 코앞이다(be around the corner). 집과 사무실에서는 해묵은 남녀 성 대결(age-old battle of the sexes)이 다시 시작됐다. 어느 쪽이 온도 조절 장치 지배권을 잡느냐(assume control of the thermostat)를 두고 신경전을 벌인다(fight a war of nerves). 한 가지 공통된 현상(common phenomenon)은 여성 쪽은 온도를 높이려 하고(turn up the heat), 남성은 한사코 반대하는(oppose adamantly) 실내 온도 설정 다툼을 벌인다는(have a row over inside temperature setting) 것이다.



집에선 온도 조절 다툼이 가사 노동 언쟁과 함께 가정 내 최대 분란(top household dispute alongside arguments over the chores)의 원인이 된다. 여자는 추워 죽겠다며(freeze to death) 바들바들 떨고(shiver with cold), 남자는 땀띠 나겠다고(have prickly heat) 벌컥 화를 낸다(fly into a temper).





생리학적으로 그럴 만한 이유가 있다(it's all there for a reason in terms of physiology). 여성의 피부 온도 센서는 남성보다 두 배나 예민해서(be twice as keen as men's) 온도의 작은 변화에도 반응한다. 그런데 수십 년 전부터 남성에게 맞춰져 있는 여름 냉방이나 겨울 난방은 여성의 체온 발생을 35% 과다 계상한 상태에서 작동해 썰렁함을 느낄 수밖에 없다(feel chilly).



평균적으로(on average) 여성은 실내 온도 섭씨 25도, 남성은 21.6도에서 열적 쾌적성(thermal comfort)을 느낀다고 한다. 여성은 쉽게 열을 잃어 곧잘 한기를 느낀다. 여성 호르몬과 상대적으로 낮은 신진대사율(lower metabolic rate) 때문이다. 신체 부피에 비해 넓은 표면적(higher surface area to volume ratio)도 열을 더 빨리 방출하는(shed heat faster) 원인이다.



또 체열을 생성하는 근육량이 적고(have less heat-generating muscle mass), 월경 주기 무렵엔 몸이 더 차가워진다(get colder around menstruation). 그런데 핵심 내부 체온을 보존하는 데는 남성보다 뛰어나다(be better at conserving her core internal body temperature). 혹시나 생길 태아를 따뜻하게 지켜야 한다는(keep any developing fetus warm) 생식 본능(reproductive instinct) 때문이다.



그 결과(as a result) 주위 온도(ambient temperature)가 낮아지면 여성의 순환계(circulatory system)는 심부 체온을 지키기 위해 피부와 심장에서 먼 신체 부위들로부터 피를 빼돌린다(divert blood away from her skin and extremities). 이에 비해 무감각한 남성은 아무 변화를 느끼지 못해(be unaware of any change) 추위를 덜 타게 되고, 그래서 집에서나 사무실에서나 여성들은 아랑곳 않고 냉방은 세게, 난방은 약하게 틀어놓는 이기적 만행을 저지른다.





