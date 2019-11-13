[윤희영의 News English] 외국인 근로자 허용 못하는 북한의 고민

북한 인구는 2500만명쯤으로 추산된다(be estimated at around twenty-five million). 정확한 수치는 아니다. 세계에서 가장 비밀스러운 독재 정권(world's most secretive authoritarian regime)답게 인구마저 한사코 은폐하려 든다(desperately try to cover it up).



미국의 안보 전문지 내셔널인터레스트(NI)는 징집 연령 남성(military-age men) 숫자와 100만여 명이 숨진 기근(飢饉) 영향을 숨기기 위해 인구수도 조작됐을(be doctored to hide the effects of famine) 것으로 추정한다.



어찌 됐든(after all) 북한 인구도 2044년부터는 감소하기 시작해(start to decline) 하락세를 보일 것으로 예상된다(be expected to show a downward trend). 1960~70년대 3명이었던 출산율(fertility rate)이 이미 총인구 유지 보충 출산율(replacement level rate) 2.1명보다 낮은 1.9명으로 떨어졌다. 현재 출산율은 세계 127위, 인구 증가율은 0.5%다.





북한의 인구 감소(demographic decline)는 정권 안위를 위협할 가능성도 있다. 인구의 30%가 120만명 현역 병력(active military personnel)과 600만명의 예비 병력을 구성하고 있어 줄어드는 인적 자원(diminishing human resources)이 군사력을 약화시키고(debilitate the military force), 가뜩이나 취약한 경제를 더 부실하게 만들어 집권 김씨 왕조를 위태롭게 할(jeopardize the ruling Kim dynasty) 수 있기 때문이다.



자녀 양육의 경제적 부담 탓에(due to the financial burden of child rearing) 한 명 이상 낳지 않으려 하고 있다. 이에 북한 정권은 의도적으로 피임약과 피임기구 접촉 기회를 차단하고(deliberately deny access to contraceptives and contraceptive devices) 모든 낙태와 임신 조절을 금지시켰다(ban all sorts of abortions and birth control). 감소하는 출생률에 대응한 조치들을 강화해(ramp up the measures in response to the declining birthrate) 어기는 자는 중벌에 처하는(sentence to a severe punishment) 등 안간힘을 쓰고 있다(fall over itself).



기대수명(life expectancy)은 남한보다 거의 12년이나 짧다(lag the South's by nearly twelve years). 지속적인 식량 부족으로 인해(owing to persistent food shortages) 40%는 영양 결핍 상태다(be undernourished). 줄어드는 노동력을 보충할(compensate for a shrinking labor force) 외국인 근로자들을 들여가지도 못한다. 재원도 없고(lack financial resources), 독재 정권 안보 차원에서 외국인 이주 근로자(foreign migrant worker) 유입을 허용할 수도 없어서다.



고립으로 '은둔의 왕국(hermit kingdom)'을 지킬 수는 있을지 몰라도 인구 문제 운명은 피할 수 없는 처지에 놓였다.



