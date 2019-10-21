[윤희영의 News English] K팝 금메달리스트 방탄소년단의 병역 특례 논란

방탄소년단의 군 입대(BTS' military enlistment)가 계속 되풀이해서 논란거리가 되고 있다(come into question time and time again). 엊그제는 노형욱 국무조정실장이 국정감사(parliamentary audit)에서 K팝에 병역특례 문호를 개방하는 것을 검토할(review the need for an open-door policy regarding special exceptions from military service) 필요가 있다고 밝혀 종전의 불가 방침(previous disapproval policy)이 바뀔 수도 있음을 시사했다.





노 실장은 한 여당 의원(ruling party lawmaker)의 질문에 "BTS는 한국 경제에 연간 5조6000억원의 경제효과를 미친다"며 "병역 면제 지위를 결정할(determine the status of BTS' military service exemption) 때 그런 점을 감안해야(take it into consideration) 할 것"이라고 답했다. "대한민국이 문화 콘텐츠 강국으로 발돋움하기 위한 모티브를 제공하기 위해서라도(in order to provide motives for Korea's expansion as a cultural content powerhouse) 시대 상황을 반영하는 종합적 검토(comprehensive review reflecting the phases of the times)가 이뤄져야 한다"고 했다.



한국 남성은 18~28세 중에 입대해야 한다(be required to enlist in the military). 현재로서는(as of now) 올림픽 메달리스트와 아시안게임 금메달리스트, 바이올린과 피아노 등 전통 클래식의 수상 음악가(award-winning musician) 등만 병역 의무(compulsory military service) 특례를 받고 있을 뿐 K팝 스타들은 전례(precedent)가 없었다.



인기 절정을 누리고 있는(ride the crest of a wave of popularity) BTS의 맏이인 진(본명 김석진)은 오는 12월로 만 27세가 돼 의무 군복무 나이 제한에 다다른다(near the deadline of the mandatory military service age). 다른 6명의 멤버들도 잇달아 징집 나이에 이르게 된다(reach conscription age one after another). 병역 의무를 마치지(complete the military service obligation) 않으면 국외 여행 금지를 포함한(including prohibition on overseas travel) 각종 처벌을 받아 해외 활동을 할 수 없게 된다.



진은 "한국 남자로서 병역 의무를 다하는 것은 당연한 것이고, 의무에 응해 최선을 다할 준비가 돼 있다(be ready to respond and do our best)"고 말한다. BTS는 진이 군 복무로 자리를 비울 경우의 향후 계획까지 세워놓았다고 한다.



BTS는 국내외 인터뷰를 통해 "'고정 불변인 것은 없다(Nothing is set in stone)'고 주위에선 말씀하시는데, 중요한 것은 군 복무는 의무이며, 때가 되면 해야 하고, 그때까지는 오로지 최대한 열심히, 최대한 많이 공연을 하는(just perform as hard and much as we can) 것이라고 생각한다"고 밝히고 있다.





