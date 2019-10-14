[윤희영의 News English] 트럼프 美 대통령의 대북 정책 자업자득

"개인에게 편중된 외교의 단점(downside of personalized diplomacy)은 그 개인이 약화하면(be debilitated) 외교 역시 그런 꼴이 된다는 사실이다. 트럼프는 김정은을 위협도 하고 어르기도 하면서(threaten and coax) 북한 문제 해결 어음을 남발하고 대북 외교를 개인 소유물처럼 다뤘다. 그 어음 만기가 닥쳤다(come due). 대가를 치러야(pay the price) 할 형편에 처했다.
트럼프가 탄핵 위기에 처한(be on the verge of impeachment) 상태에서 미·북 실무회담이 스웨덴에서 열렸다. 북한은 이번에도 실패시킬 준비가 돼 있었던 듯하다(seem set up to fail). 미루고 미루다가 단 하루만 하겠다고 했다. 그러더니 이내(soon afterwards) 잠수함발사탄도미사일(submarine-launched ballistic missile) 발사 성공을 발표했다.
그러고는 협상 직후(shortly after the negotiations) 결렬 책임을 미국에 전가하는(blame the breakdown on the U.S.) 성명을 발표, 미리 준비했다는 의혹을 일으켰다(raise suspicions). 더 많은 양보를 요구하며(demand more concessions) 어떻게 속일 것인가만 궁리하는(figure out how to cheat) 전형적 협상 전술(classic negotiating tactics)만 되풀이했다.
그런데도 트럼프는 모종의 어중간한 합의에 끌리고 있는(be attracted to a sort of halfway deal) 듯하다. 사실상의 핵보유국(de facto nuclear-weapons state)으로 남게 해줄 과도적 합의를 바라는(be after an interim agreement) 북한을 상대로 부분적 비핵화와 부분적 제재 완화를 맞바꾸려는(trade partial sanctions relief for partial denuclearization) 심산도 있는 것 같다.
북한은 유리한 입장에 섰다고(get the upper hand) 착각할지 모른다. 그러나 탄핵 위기에 몰린 트럼프가 한 건을 절실히 원해서(be desperate for a win) 허둥지둥 거래를 맺으려 할(scramble to cut a deal) 것으로 판단한다면 대단히 중대한 오산(hugely consequential miscalculation)이 될 것이다. 트럼프가 소환장들로 옴짝달싹 못 하게 되면(be up to his ears in subpoenas) 그의 대북 거래는 결국 산산조각이 된다(be torn to shreds).
그리고 연말까지 표결에 부쳐질 탄핵은 트럼프 개인이 주도했던 외교에 조종(弔鐘)을 울리게 될(toll the death knell) 것이다."
