[윤희영의 News English] '미국판 이춘재'를 찾아낸 집요한 형사

미국은 요즘 '미국판 이춘재' 사건으로 떠들썩하다(be astir with it). 3건의 살인 유죄 판결로 무기징역형을 선고받고 복역 중인(serve life in prison after being convicted of three murders) 새뮤얼 리틀(79)이라는 흑인이 1970~2005년 희생자가 모두 여성인 93건의 살인을 저지른 사실을 자백해(confess to 93 murders of all-female victims) 사상 최다 연쇄살인범(most prolific serial killer)으로 밝혀졌다.



하마터면 영구 미제사건들로 남을(almost remain as permanent cold cases) 뻔했던 '살인의 추억'이 드러난 건 한 집요한 수사관(a dogged investigator) 덕분이었다. 텍사스주(州) 경찰청 제임스 홀랜드 형사는 교도소에 수감돼 있는(be behind bars) 리틀이 지금까지 발각되지 않은 살인 광란(hitherto-undetected murder spree)의 범인이라고 확신했다.





고도의 지능범에 대한 육감을 갖고 있는(have a hunch about highly intelligent criminals) 그는 리틀이 결백을 주장하지만(protest his innocence) 연쇄 살인범임이 틀림없다고 보고 교도소로 면회를 다녔다. 아니나 다를까(sure enough) 단호히 부인했다(flatly deny).



그런데 한 가지 미묘한 심리(delicate shades of psychology)를 발견했다. 성범죄자(sexual predator) 취급을 하면 발끈하는(set up his bristles) 것이었다. 강간범(rapist)은 아니라는 식이었다. 그런 그의 태도에 주목했다(latch on to his attitude). 장단을 맞춰주며 700여 시간에 걸쳐 아주 조심스럽게 신문을 해나갔다(conduct softly-softly interrogations).



그가 좋아하는 피자와 콜라를 함께 먹고 마시며 관계를 쌓아갔다(strike up a rapport with him). 다른 수사에선 용의자의 피해자 가족에 대한 연민과 회한을 이용하곤 하는데(play on a suspect's remorse and sympathy for victim's families) 그에게선 후회를 기대하기 어렵다고 판단했다.



"한 여자는 틀니를 하고(wear dentures) 있었다." 어느 날 실토하기(come clear) 시작했다. 그림 그리기를 좋아하는 그에게 크레파스를 쥐여 주자 50여 명의 얼굴을 그려내며 당시 상황을 털어놨다. "매춘부(prostitute), 마약 중독자(drug addict)들이었다. 내 거미줄로 걸어 들어왔다(walk right into my spider web)."



조지아주에서 태어난 그는 16세 때 절도죄로 체포된 것을 시작으로 19개 주에서 30여 차례 구속됐고, 100건에 가까운 살인 중 1980년대 3건만 발각돼 무기징역을 선고받고(be sentenced to life imprisonment) 복역 중이었다.



그는 홀랜드 형사에게 아쉬운 추억담(wistful reminiscences)을 들려주듯 "나는 단지 그들과 잘못된 시간에 잘못된 장소에 함께 있었을 뿐"이라며 어깨를 으쓱했다고(shrug his shoulders) 한다. 교도소에서 휠체어를 타고 다니는 그는 살날이 얼마 남지 않은(his days are numbered) 건강 상태라고 한다.