[윤희영의 News English] "왜 무능한 사람들이 리더가 되는가"

"면접시험을 없애라(Scrap job interview). 자아도취증에 빠져 남 괴롭히는 사람을 채용할(hire narcissist bullies) 위험이 크다."



미국 컬럼비아대학 경영심리학과(business psychology) 토머스 채모로-프리뮤직 교수가 최근 출간한 책 '왜 그렇게 많은 무능한 사람들이 리더가 되는가(Why Do So Many Incompetent Men Become Leaders)'에서 주장한(make the case) 내용이다. 짧은 시간 면접에선 과장된 자아 존중감을 가진 지원자(applicant with an inflated sense of self-worth)가 두드러져 보이고(stand out), 능력은 많지만 절제된 지원자(competent but understated candidate)는 간과되는(be overlooked) 경우가 흔하다는 얘기다.





그는 "면접위원들이 자신감과 능력을 혼동하는(confuse self-confidence with competence) 경우가 잦다"면서 "그로 인해 대부분 조직에선 젠체하는 자아도취자를 고용해 고위직으로 승진시키는(promote boastful narcissists into leadership positions) 악순환이 상습화되고 있다(make a habit of it)"고 지적한다.



그에 따르면 자아도취자들은 면접시험에 능하다. 자신감이 넘쳐나고(be swollen with self-confidence) 말도 청산유수다(speak very fluently). 처음엔 사람들을 매료시킨다(charm people initially). 실력 평가에 뛰어나지 못한(be not great at judging competence) 면접위원들은 홀딱 넘어간다(be completely fooled around).



그러나 이런 부류는 좋은 상사가 되지 못한다. 부하를 괴롭히고 애먹이는 성향이 있다(be prone to bullying and harassment). 자신의 실수는 남 탓하고(blame others for their mistakes), 남의 업적은 자신의 공으로 차지한다(take credit for others' achievements).



완벽한 실력주의(perfect meritocracy)에서라면 일찌감치 도태됐을(be weeded out) 이런 실력 없는 자아도취 허풍쟁이(incapable self-complacent braggart)들이 승진 사다리 올라가는 것은 더 잘한다(be better at climbing the corporate ladder). 자신감 있게 떠벌리고(shoot off their mouth with confidence), 알랑거리며 사내 정치를 잘해서 포상을 받는다(be rewarded for sucking up and playing office politics).



반면 내공 있는 실력파는 흔히 내향적이고 자기 비판적이어서(be introverted and critical of themselves) 판판이 밀려난다(be o usted at every turn). 역설적 현상(paradoxical phenomenon)이 빚어진다. 직원들과 함께 고생하며 더 나은 실적을 내도록 도와주는 데 진력하는(focus on helping staff perform better) 상사는 승진 파티가 아니라 송별회 회식에 참석하게(attend a send-off get-together) 된다.







