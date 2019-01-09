[윤희영의 News English] 난생처음 차별당한 백인 老人의 독백

"노령 연금 수령자(old age pensioner)가 돼 박해받는 대열에 들어갔다(join the ranks of the persecuted)." 65세가 된 영국 칼럼니스트 톰 어틀리가 쓴 글이다.



"신체 건강한 백인 남성으로 특전을 누렸던 생애(a lifetime of privilege as a white able-bodied male)가 끝났다. 나도 이제 부당한 피해를 당하는 소수집단의 일부가 됐다(be part of a victimized minority). 노인 차별(ageism) 대상이 됐다. 이 세상에 태어나는(come into this world) 순간 운명이 내게 부여해 준(bestow on me) 축복에 죄책감을 느끼고 겸연쩍어하던(suffer from a guilt complex and feel shame over the blessings) 시절은 갔다.





이 나이가 되고 보니 노인에 대한 무언의 편견(unspoken prejudice)이 여기저기서 느껴진다. 마음에 안 들어 하며 짜증 내는 젊은이들의 한숨 소리(eye-rolling and exasperated sighing)에 노인 혐오(gerontophobia)가 묻어난다. 휴대폰 SIM 카드를 새로 산 최신식 휴대폰(state-of-the-art mobile phone)에 옮겨 넣으려고 아등바등하다가 포기하고 마는 아비를 지켜보며 아들 녀석들이 노화 현상 운운 웅얼거리는(mutter about senility) 소리도 들었다.



사실 나이 탓은 아니다. 인터넷 시대 이전에 자란 세대에 속한(belong to a generation brought up before the age of the internet) 때문이다. 젊은 세대는 엄마 배 속에서 나오는(emerge from the womb) 순간부터 컴퓨터·스마트폰 솜씨가 제2의 천성이 되지만(come as second nature to them) 내 세대는 그러지 못했을 뿐이다.



피해 의식에 빠져들지(wallow in victimhood) 않으려 한다. '수술하기엔 나이가 너무 많다(be too old for an operation)'는 것을 노인 차별이라고 할 수는 없는 것 아닌가. 내 연령층에 배신자처럼 들리고 싶지 않지만(hate to sound like a traitor to my age group), 노인에 대한 사회의 냉대에 소리를 질러대거나(rant against society's ill-treatment of the elderly) 젊은이와 동등한 권리를 요구하지(demand equal rights with the young) 않으려 한다. 내가 짜증 나게 하고 거추장스러운 무리(irritating and burdensome bunch)일 수도 있음을 배워 나가려 한다.



손윗사람에게 합당한 경의를 보이지(show due respect to their elders and betters) 않는다고 법정에 끌어다 세울(haul them off to court) 수는 없는 노릇 아닌가. 다만 젊은 세대에게 노년의 쇠약함(fr ailties of old age)에 조금만 더 인내와 이해를 보여 달라고 부탁하는 것조차 무리인 걸까.



차별 논쟁은 오랫동안(until the cows come home) 계속될 것이다. 하지만 노인 차별 논란은 어리석은 짓이다. 어차피 지금의 젊은이들도 자신도 모르는 새 나이가 들게 될 테니까(grow old in spite of themselves)."







