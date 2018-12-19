[윤희영의 News English] "미세 먼지가 살찌게 만든다"

미세 먼지(fine dust)·초미세 먼지(ultra-fine dust)가 좀처럼 잦아들지(die away) 않고 있다. 그런데 이런 공기 중 극소 입자(tiny airborne particle)가 비만·당뇨병·고혈압에도 악영향을 미친다고(exert a bad influence on obesity, diabetes and hypertension) 한다.



미국 오하이오주립대 연구팀 조사에 따르면, 미세 먼지 문제는 호흡기(respiratory organ)와 폐(肺)에 그치지 않는다. 살도 찌게 만든다(make you fat). 터무니없이 들리겠지만(sound ludicrous), 코웃음 칠(snort with laughter) 일이 아니다. 체내에 들어가 염증을 일으켜(trigger inflammation) 에너지 연소 능력을 교란하고(disrupt the body's ability to burn energy), 신진대사를 부실하게 만들어(develop a faulty metabolism) 체중이 불어난다(put on more weight).





단기적 영향(short-term effect)은 미미하지만(be minimal) 장기적으로는(in the long run) 눈에 띄게 나타난다. 같은 음식을 먹고, 같은 운동을 해도, 주변 대기오염에 따라(according to the air pollution around them) 수년 뒤에는 몸매가 달라진다. 매연(exhaust fumes)과 담배 연기(cigarette smoke)까지 더해지면 서로 상승작용을 일으킨다(interact synergistically).



장기간 미세 오염 물질을 흡입한(inhale micropollutants for a long time) 임신부에게서 태어난 아기는 신진대사 문제로 인해 뚱뚱해질 가능성이 더 크다(be more prone to be obese). 실험실 쥐(laboratory mouse)에게선 10주 만에 배와 장기 주변 체지방(body fat around its belly and internal organs)이 크게 늘어난 것으로 관찰됐다. 깨끗한 공기를 마신 쥐보다 지방 세포(fat cell)가 20%가량 더 커졌다.



극소 먼지(minuscule mote)는 당뇨도 악화시킨다(aggravate diabetes). 산소를 혈류로 들어가게 하는(allow the oxygen to pass into the blood stream) 폐의 작은 공기구멍들을 자극해(irritate the tiny air sacs) 인슐린 효능을 위축시키는(reduce insulin's potency) 호르몬을 분비하게 해 혈당치를 제어하지 못하게 한다(prevent the body from controlling its blood sugar levels). 공기 1㎥당 미립자가 10㎍(1마이크로그램=100만분의 1g) 증가할수록 당뇨 발병 위험이 11%씩 높아진다는 연구 결과도 있다.



미세 오염 물질은 폐 너머까지 침투해(penetrate far beyond the lungs) 연쇄 반응을 유발하면서(set of f a cascade of reactions) 고혈압과 같은 심혈관 질환(cardiovascular problems such as high blood pressure)까지 일으킨다. 그래서 도시 거주자(city-dweller)들은 심장병에 걸릴 위험이 특히 높다고(be at a particularly high risk of heart disease) 한다.







