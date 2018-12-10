[윤희영의 News English] '롱 패딩' 유행에 감춰진 불편한 진실

첫눈(first snowfall)이 내리고 기온이 영하로 내려가면서(fall down below zero) '롱 패딩' 옷차림이 어디서나 흔히 보인다(be ubiquitous). '패딩(padding)'은 푹신하게 속에 넣는 심을 말하는 것으로, '롱 패딩'의 올바른 표현은 'long padded jacket(coat)'다. 부푼 듯한 모습을 빗대 puffer jacket, puffy coat라고도 한다.



초등학생부터 K팝 연예인들에 이르는 유난스러운 유행(unusual fad)을 외신들은 패션을 넘어선 증후군 현상(syndrome phenomenon)이라고 지적한다. 한국 사회의 불편한 진실(uncomfortable truth)이 숨어 있다는 진단도 한다.





단순한 실용적 방한복(practical winter clothes) 그 이상이다. 사회 계층 구분(class divide)을 표시하는 독특한 복장(fashion statement)이 됐다. 엄청나게 비싼 가격(ridiculously high price)이 부모의 등뼈(parents' backbones)를 부러뜨린다고 해서 '등골 브레이커'로 불린다(be referred to as 'spine breaker').



세대의 유니폼(uniform for their generation)처럼 되더니 브랜드·스타일·색채 배합(color scheme)에 따라 특정 소집단을 나타내게 됐다(signify a certain subgroup). 입고 있는 패딩에 따라 운동장 계급(playground hierarchy)이 정해진다. 신분을 내보이고 싶은 소비자(consumer in need of status)가 "나는 너희와 다르다"는 신호를 못사는 사람들에게 보내기 위해(in a bid to signal it to less affluent) 야단스러운 명품을 과시하는(show off loud luxury goods) 것과 닮았다.



한국의 빈부격차(gap between the rich and the poor)는 소득 불균형으로 인해(due to income inequality) 벌어져 왔다. 경제 기적 뒤편으로 소득 격차에 따른 숨겨진 사회 계층(hidden social strata derived from the income disparity)이 생겨났다. 패딩 옷은 그런 점에서 피부로 느껴지기는 하지만 공개적 논의는 거의 되지 않은(be felt but rarely discussed openly) 불편한 진실을 조명하는(shed a light on it) 것 중 하나다.



패딩이 들불처럼 번진(spread like a wild fire) 또 다른 이유는 동질적 사회(homogeneous society)에서 개성보다는 순응에서 편안함을 찾는(find comfort in conformity rather than individuality) 문화에 있다. '모난 돌이 정 맞는다(A cornered stone meets the mason's chisel)'고 가르치기 때문에 엇비슷하게 보이려고(look al ike) 시류를 따른다(swim with the tide).



그러다 보니 역설적 현상(paradoxical phenomenon) 속에 산다. 다른 사람들에게 맞추려고(fit in with others) 롱패딩을 사면서, 두드러지고 차별화하고(stand out and differentiate themselves) 싶어서 비싼 걸로 입고 다니는 이중성을 보인다.







