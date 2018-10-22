[윤희영의 News English] 코닥과 후지필름의 엇갈린 운명

코닥은 죽어가는데, 후지필름은 번창하고 있다(thrive). 정반대 방향으로 가면서(go in the complete opposite directions) 운명이 갈렸다(diverge into two paths).



필름 매출이 2001년을 정점으로 위축되기 시작하더니(begin shrinking) 매년 20~30%씩 곤두박질쳤다. 산이 높으면 골도 깊다고(conceal a deep valley) 했던가.



2010년엔 전 세계 수요(worldwide demand)가 10분의 1 밑으로 떨어졌다. 카메라 내장 휴대폰(cellular phones with built-in cameras)이 널리 보급되면서(come into wide use) 디지털 맹공의 속도(speed of digital onslaught)는 모든 예상을 뛰어넘었다(exceed all predictions).





후지는 빠져나와 위기를 극복했다(ride out of it and overcome the crisis). 다각화 전략 덕분이었다(be attributed to the diversification strategy). 고수익 효자 상품의 매출이 급격히 줄어들자(be faced with a sharp decline in sales from its cash cow product) 신속히 대대적 개혁을 단행했다(swiftly carry out massive reforms). 6개년 계획을 세워 생산 라인을 축소하고(downscale its production lines) 불필요한 시설은 폐쇄해(close redundant facilities) 필름 사업을 구조조정했다.



미래 시장에서도 통할 자사 내부의 현존 기술(existing in-house technologies) 목록을 작성했다. 액정 화면(LCD) 붐을 예측했다(predict the boom of liquid crystal display). 필름 관련 기술을 약품, 화장품, 기능성 소재의 신흥 시장에 맞게 변형시키고(adapt them for emerging markets such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and functional materials) 집중 투자했다.



필름의 주성분(chief ingredient)인 콜라겐의 젤라틴 추출 기술도 주효했다. 색 바램을 막기 위한 산화(酸化) 방지 기술(anti-oxidation technology)은 인간 피부 노화(the aging of human skin)와 연결해 화장품 신상품을 출시했다.



반면 코닥은 아날로그 시대에 갇힌 미라 회사(mummified company stuck in the analog era)가 됐다. 디지털 세상에 적응하지 못하고(be incapable of adapting to the digital world) 퇴락하는 사진 산업을 고집했다(persist in the decaying photo industry). 쓰나미가 들이닥치는 것을 알면서도 애써 무시하고 현실에 안주했다(settle for the present).



사진을 현상·인화하지(develop and p rint) 않고 공유하는 시대가 되면서 벼랑 끝으로 몰렸다(stand on the edge of a precipice). 흑백사진(black-and-white photo) 신세가 됐다. 코닥 창업자 조지 이스트먼은 1932년 77세 나이로 자살했다(commit suicide). 유서에는 "내가 할 일은 다했다(My work is done)"고 쓰여 있었다.







