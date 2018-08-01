[윤희영의 News English] 제2의 '강남스타일' 될 수 있을까

K팝 그룹 빅뱅의 승리(본명 이승현)가 내놓은 첫 솔로 뮤직비디오 'Where R U From'이 대박 조짐을 보이고 있다(foreshadow a big hit). 발표 나흘 만에 유튜브 조회 280만을 넘어서자(rack up more than 2.8 million views on YouTube) 싸이의 '강남스타일' 버금가는(come close to it) 대성공을 거둘 것이라는(pull off a great coup) 예측도 나온다.



풍자적인(be satirical) 이 뮤직비디오는 단순한 후렴구와 안무(simple chorus and choreography) 등 싸이의 엄청났던 히트곡과 여러 유사성을 갖고 있다(share a number of similarities with Psy's colossal hit). 다만 '강남스타일'이 사회·경제적 상황을 풍자했다면(parody the socio-economic situation) 승리의 뮤직비디오는 트럼프 미국 대통령과 북한 김정은의 역사적 정상회담을 다루는(take on the historic summit) 등 정치적 풍자를 시도했다는(take a fling at a political satire) 점에서 다르다.





CNN '뉴스속보'처럼 보이는 장면(a CNN 'Breaking News'-esque shot)으로 시작된다. "세계 각국 대표들이 회의장으로 들어갔다"고 보도하는 모습에서 트럼프·김정일 닮은꼴들이 악수하는 장면으로 옮겨간다(move to their lookalikes shaking hands). 샴페인 러브샷을 하는(drink champagne arm-in-arm with each other) 모습도 연출된다.



하지만 각기 다른 이해관계로 인해(due to their different interests) 회의장은 난장판이 된다(fall into utter confusion). 삿대질을 하고 고함을 질러댄다(shake their fingers and let out a yell at one another). 이때 그들을 궁지에서 구해줄(save the day for them) 승리가 말을 타고 나타나 아귀다툼 회의장으로 들어선다(make his way into the meeting room amid a shouting match).



트럼프와 김정은 중간에 자리 잡은(take a seat between them) 승리는 이내 상황을 수습하고(take control of the situation) 경쾌한 노래와 동작을 시작한다(break into the cheerful song and nimble movement). 남북 비무장지대 경계선(demilitarized zone border)을 연상시키는 장면에선 한국군 헌병 복장을 하고(dress in the garb of a military police) 노래하며 춤춘다. 그룹 위너의 멤버 미노(송민호)는 북한군 병사 옷을 입고(don the uniform of a North Korean soldier) 나온다.



승리는 판다를 연상시키는 흑백 섞인 털옷 을 입고(wear a furry black-and-white jacket) 판다가 좋아하는 죽순(竹筍)을 든(hold a bamboo shoot) 채 노래하기도 한다. 나름의 이유가 있다. 팬들이 그의 눈 아래 다크서클이 있다며 지어준 애칭(pet name)이 판다라는 사실을 자랑스레 과시하며(boastfully show off) 보답하는 것이라고 한다.





