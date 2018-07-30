[윤희영의 News English] 결혼을 약속하기 전에 해야 할 테스트

"이혼 전문 변호사로 40년간 일하면서 결론 내린(draw a conclusion) 것이 있다. 이혼하는 부부 50% 이상은 결혼 직전 또는 신혼생활 직후(before or very soon into their marriages) 본질적으로 함께 살기 힘들다는(be fundamentally incompatible) 걸 서로 깨닫는다는 것이다."



영국에서 수임료가 가장 높은 이혼 전문 변호사(highest-paid divorce lawyer) 피오나 섀클턴은 결혼 후 파경을 맞지(break up after getting married) 않으려면 진지한 관계로 가기에 앞서(before embarking on a serious relationship) 서로 확인해야 할 질문들이 있다고 말한다. 아니다 싶으면 일찌감치 헤어지는(split up sooner rather than later) 편이 서로를 위해 낫다고 조언한다.





"과연 '잘 맞는 짝(good fit)'인가." 다른 무엇보다(first and foremost) 우정처럼 천천히 다져지는 친밀한 관계 여부가 중요하다. 열정적 사랑(ardent love)보다 끈끈한 정(close affection)으로 이어져야 가족의 죽음, 불륜 등 괴로운 역경을 함께 이겨낼(overcome together harrowing adversities such as bereavement or an affair) 수 있다.



"같은 것을 원하는가." 사랑에 빠진 두 사람(the loved up duos)의 가치관, 희망, 꿈, 기대(values, hopes, dreams and expectations)가 맞아야 오래도록 돈독해지는 관계(long-lasting and thriving relationship)를 이어갈 수 있다.



"서로의 기대가 현실적인가(be realistic)." 언제나 순조로운 항해(plain sailing)만 지속하는 것이 아니다. 동반자 관계를 위해선 애를 써야(take pains for the partnership) 한다는 현실을 각오하고 있어야(be determined to accept the reality) 한다.



"관계를 생기 있게 유지하려 노력하는가(work at keeping the relationship vibrant)." 일상적인 의례, 사소하지만 배려 깊은 정기적 의식에 신경을 써주는(care for each other in daily rituals and small regular ceremonies of thoughtfulness) 것도 중요 요소(crucial requisite)다.



"힘든 시기를 함께 헤쳐나갈 의지가 있는가(be committed to pulling through hard times)." 변화에 적응하는 능력(ability to adapt to change)이 있어야 한다.



역경의 시기에도 힘을 모으겠다는(pull together during periods of adversity) 마음가짐이 돼 있어야 한다.



개중에도 가장 중요한 것은 "서로 장점만 보려 하는가(see the bes t in each other)" 여부라고 한다. 다지는 데 시간이 걸리지만(take time to tighten) 연민 어린 사랑(compassionate love)이 굳어져야 장점만 어여삐 보여(look lovely) 서로 아량을 베풀며 백년해로할(grow old together making allowances for each other) 수 있다 한다.







