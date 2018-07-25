[윤희영의 News English] 커피 카페인 적정 섭취량 산출 공식

"우리 문화는 커피와 휘발유로 굴러간다(run on coffee and gasoline)." "커피는 보통사람의 금(common person's gold)과 같다. 모든 이에게 사치스러움과 귀족 같은 느낌을 누리게 해준다(bring to everyone the feeling of luxury and nobility)." "행복은 돈으로 살 수 없다지만 커피는 살 수 있으니 얼마나 다행인가." "역사가들이 뭐라고 하든, BC는 Before Christ(기원전)가 아니라 Before Coffee를 의미한다(stand for)."



커피를 예찬하는(extol) 말들이다. 맛과 향을 음미하는(savor its taste and flavor) 기쁨과 즐거움을 칭송한다(eulogize the pleasure and enjoyment). 커피의 또 다른 덕목(virtue)은 잠이 부족해 탈진했을(be sleep-deprived and exhausted) 때 정신을 맑게 하고(refresh our mind) 원기를 왕성하게(be full of beans) 해준다는 점이다.





미국 국방부가 수면 부족 병사들이 피로함을 피하고(stave off tiredness) 기운과 집중력을 회복하는 데 필요한(be needed to recover their strength and concentration) 카페인의 양을 산출하는 공식을 개발했다(develop a formula). 미군 군사 일간지 'Stars and Stripes'에 따르면 잠을 제대로 잘 수 없는 전쟁터에서 생명을 위협하는 재앙적 결과를 피하기 위해(in order to avoid life-threatening catastrophic consequences in the battlefield) 병사들의 피로를 차단하고 집중력을 유지할(stop fatigue and keep troops focused) 카페인 최적 분량(optimal amount) 측정법을 찾아냈다.



정신적 예민함을 북돋는 데(boost mental acuity) 필요한 카페인양은 사람마다 다르다(differ from individual to individual). 이상적인 섭취량(ideal intake)은 선천적 민감성 등 생리에 따라 달라진다(vary depending on the physiology including innate sensitivity). 수면을 취한 시간과 카페인 섭취 시점도 변수다



예를 들어 다섯 시간밖에 자지 못한 사람이 말짱한 정신을 유지하려면(stay alert) 잠에서 깬 후 200㎎의 카페인 섭취가 필요하다. 커피 한 잔의 카페인은 약 100㎎이다. 그리고 4시간 후에 200㎎을 더 마신다. 야간 근무를 하는(work nights) 경우엔 교대를 들어갈 때(at the beginning of the shift) 200㎎을 섭취한다. 밤을 새워야 하면 자정과 오전 4시와 8시에 각각 두 잔씩 더 마셔준다. 다만 카페인의 최대 효과를 쥐어짜는(squeeze the maximum benefit) 상황일지라도 혈류(bloodstream ) 내 카페인 총량이 한시라도 400㎎ 한계를 초과해서는(exceed a threshold at any one time) 안 된다.



적정 섭취량 수식 모형(mathematical method)은 웹사이트 2B-Alert Web에서 볼 수 있다(be available on website). 특허 등록을 마친 후엔 스마트폰 앱으로 만들어 제공할 예정이라고 한다.





