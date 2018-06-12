트럼프-김정은 합의문의 4가지 약속사항

도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령이 2018년 6월 12일 김정은 북한 국무위원장과의 정상회담 합의문에 서명한 뒤 들어보이고 있다. / CNN

도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령과 김정은 북한 국무위원장은 12일 정상회담 합의문을 통해, 트럼프 대통령은 북한에 체제 안정을 제공하기로 약속했고 김정은 위원장은 한반도의 완전한 비핵화를 위한 확실한 약속을 재확인했다.



다음은 두 정상이 약속한 4가지 합의사항이다.



1.미국과 조선인민민주주의공화국은 평화와 번영을 위한 양국 국민의 열망에 따라 새로운 미-조 관계를 수립할 것을 약속한다.



2.미국과 조선인민민주주의공화국은 한반도에 항구적이고 안정적인 평화 체제를 구축하기 위한 노력에 동참할 것이다.



3.조선인민민주주의공화국은 2018년 4월 27일 ‘판문점 선언’을 재확인하고 한반도의 완전한 비핵화를 위해 노력할 것을 약속한다.



4.미국과 조선인민민주주의공화국은 이미 확인된 전쟁 포로 유골의 즉각적인 송환을 포함해 전쟁포로와 실종자의 유해 복구를 약속한다.



1. The United States and the DPRK commit to establish new US-DPRK relations in accordance with the desire of peoples of the two countries for peace and prosperity.



2. The United States and the DPRK will join the efforts to build a lasting and stable peace regime on the Korean Peninsula.



3. Reaffirming the April 27, 2018 Panmunjom Declaration, the DPRK commits to work toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.



4. The United States and the DPRK commit to recovering POW/MIA remains, including the immediate repatriation of those already identified.



