[윤희영의 News English] "한국에서 최악 직업은 대통령"

"한국 대통령들의 몰락(downfall)은 법 위에 군림하다가(be above the law) 그 법의 모든 무게를 지는 신세로 전락하는(fall so low as to bear its full weight) 과정이다." 아시아타임스가 한국의 역대 대통령들이 줄줄이 나락으로 떨어지게 된(fall into the bottomless pit) 배경을 분석했다(dissect the background).



"청와대는 궁전이었던 경복궁 뒤편에 제왕처럼 버티고 서있다(stand regally behind the palace). 실제로 한국 대통령은 "제왕적"이라고 불린다(be dubbed "imperial"). 왕조 역사에서 남은(linger from a dynastic history) 과거 잔재(carryover)다. 권력을 잡은 이가 보상을 나눠주고(dispense rewards) 그 대가를 챙기는 족벌주의·정실인사·부정부패(nepotism, cronyism and corruption)가 가까운 과거까지 횡행했다(be rampant up to the recent past).





옛날 왕들은 나라의 재앙에 책임을 졌다(be held accountable for national ills). 지금도 한국인들은 뭔가가 잘못되면(go wrong) 모두 대통령 탓으로 돌린다(pin everything on the president). 반면 권력 행사는 일방적이고 상위 하달식이어서 지도자 의중에 집착하며(adhere to the leader's supposed will) 관련 불법행위들을 조장한다(encourage related illegalities). 맨 윗분에게만 신경을 쓴다(pay attention only to the top first).



제왕적 권력을 휘두를 수 있는 것은 삼권분립(separation of legislative, judicial and administrative powers)이 취약해서다. 법이 관료 조직과 정치권력에 종속돼 있었다(be subordinate to the bureaucracy and political power). 그렇다 보니 대통령과 측근들에게 진상을 하려고 줄을 섰고(queue up to lay something at their feet) 엄청난 유혹의 대상이 됐다(be subject to enormous temptations).



한국인들에겐 응어리진 느낌(a feeling of suppressed bitterness)인 한(恨)이 있어 권력 핵심들의 유착(back-scratching links) 등 전횡이 드러나면 폭발 직전의 분노를 자아낸다(generate simmering anger). 강력한 공동체 사회 문화(intensely communal social culture)가 이내 군중심리(mob mentality)를 격앙시킨다. 일각에선 희생양을 골라내(pick out a scapegoat) 집단 테러를 가한다.



군중의 분노는 전임 공직자들에 대한 조사를 합리화하려는(justify probes into prior incumbents) 새 정부의 지 렛대로 이용되기도 한다(be leveraged by an incoming administration).



문제는 추(錘·pendulum)가 다른 쪽으로 돌아갈(swing back to the other side) 경우 또다시 대통령이 전임자들의 전철을 밟으며(tread the predecessors' steps) 계속 도돌이표를 찍을 우려가 있다는 사실이다."







