오바마를 사랑할 수 밖에 없는 7문장

우리 헌법은 훌륭하고 아름다운 선물이지만, 사실 이것은 양피지 조각일 뿐입니다. 그 자체로는 힘이 없습니다. 우리, 시민이, 힘을 부여하는 것입니다 – 우리의 참여와, 우리의 선택을 통해서 말이지요. Our Constitution is a remarkable, beautiful gift. But it’s really just a piece of parchment. It has no power on its own. We, the people, give it power – with our participation, and the choices we make.

/블룸버그

우리가 민주주의를 당연히 주어진 것으로 생각할 때마다 민주주의는 위협받게 됩니다. Our democracy is threatened whenever we take it for granted.

변화를 불러오는 것은 제 능력이 아니라, 여러분의 능력이란 것을 믿어 주시길 바랍니다. I am asking you to believe. Not in my ability to bring about change – but in yours.

그렇습니다. 발전에는 늘 기복이 있었습니다. 민주주의의 역사는 언제나 힘들었고, 논쟁의 여지가 있었으며 때때로는 유혈도 있었습니다. 두 걸음 전진할 때마다, 한 걸음씩 물러나는 듯한 느낌도 종종 들었습니다. 하지만 우리의 전반적 행보는 모두를 포용하고 소수를 배척하지 않는 건국신조를 꾸준히 확장시키며 전진해온 과정으로 정의할 수 있습니다. Yes, our progress has been uneven. The work of democracy has always been hard, contentious and sometimes bloody. For every two steps forward, it often feels we take one step back. But the long sweep of America has been defined by forward motion, a constant widening of our founding creed to embrace all, and not just some.

민주주의는 획일성을 필요로 하지 않습니다. 우리의 선조들은 다투기도, 타협도 했습니다. 그리고 우리도 그렇게 되기를 기대했습니다. 하지만 건국자은 민주주의에 기본적인 결속이 필요함을 알았습니다 – 그것은 우리가 겉으로는 서로 다르지만, 안으로는 모두 함께라는 생각입니다; 우리는 더도 덜도 아닌 하나입니다. Democracy does not require uniformity. Our founders quarreled and compromised, and expected us to do the same. But they knew that democracy does require a basic sense of solidarity – the idea that for all our outward differences, we are all in this together; that we rise or fall as one.

만일 당신이 인터넷에서 낯선 이와 논쟁하는 것에 지쳤다면, 현실 세계의 누군가와 대화를 시도하십시오. 민일 당신이 뭔가 고쳐야 할 것이 있다면, 신발끈을 묶고 정리를 시작하세요. 만일 당신이 선출한 공무원에게 실망했다면, 클립보드를 집어들고, 서명을 모아, 공무원에게 달려가세요. 참여하세요. 직접 뛰어드세요. If you’re tired of arguing with strangers on the internet, try to talk with one in real life. If something needs fixing, lace up your shoes and do some organizing. If you’re disappointed by your elected officials, grab a clipboard, get some signatures, and run for office yourself. Show up. Dive in.

/연합뉴스