[윤희영의 News English] "개천에서 용 났다"는 말이 점차 듣기 어려워지는 이유

"어느 정도의 부정부패와 독직(瀆職)에는 체념한 상태다(become resigned to a certain of corruption and influence-peddling). 그러나 제아무리 권력층일지라도 위험을 각오하고 얽히지(mess with at their peril) 않으면 안 되는 불가침 대상(sacred cow)이 있다. 교육의 평등성이다. 그런데 최순실의 딸 정유라가 '배후 조종(a string-pulling)'으로 이대에 부정입학 해 온갖 특혜를 누린(be given all sorts of preferential treatments following an illicit admission) 것도 모자라 '돈도 실력이야. 니네 부모 원망해(blame your parents)'라며 비웃었다(make fun of others). 이것이 촛불 집회와 박근혜 대통령의 몰락에 기름을 끼얹었다(fan the flames of candlelight rallies and her downfall)." AFP통신은 '최순실 게이트'의 한 단면을 이렇게 분석했다.





"엄격한 성적 위주 교육(rigorously meritocratic education)이 한국전쟁 잿더미에서 기적을 일궈냈다. 명문대 입학은 미래의 성공, 사회적 지위, 결혼의 향배까지 좌우하는 필수적 요소로 여겨졌다(be seen as vital to a student's future prosperity, social standing and even marriage prospects).



이런 치열한(be cut-throat) 경쟁 속에서도 시험의 공정성에 대해선 변함없는 대중의 믿음과 신뢰(steadfast public faith and trust in the exam's fairness)가 있었다. 똑같은 날, 똑같은 시험을 보고(sit the same paper on the same day), 그 성적에 따르는 결과에 승복했다(go along with the results). 그래서 '개천에서 난 용(a dragon from a ditch)'이 가난하고 변변찮은 배경에도 불구하고(despite their poor and humble background) 사회계층을 치고 올라갈 수 있었다(rise up the social ladder).



그런데 점점 벌어지는 소득과 기회의 차이로 인해(due to a widening disparity in incomes and opportunities) 언제부터인가 교육 불평등마저 초래되고(give rise to the educational inequality) 권력과 부를 대물림하면서(pass down power and wealth to their children) 대중의 불만이 고조돼왔다. 마침 박 대통령 집권 시기가 점증하는 이런 동요와 겹쳐 있던(coincide with the growing disquiet) 차에 정유라 사태까지 불거졌다.



그래서 "지금의 땀 한 방울(every bead of sweat)이 나중의 눈물 한 방울을 막아준다(prevent every tear drop)"는 말을 더는 못 믿겠다는 학생들이 연애·결혼·출산을 포기했다는 '3포', 내 집 마련과 인간관계까지 포기한 '5포', 꿈과 희망마저 포기했다는 '7포 세대'와 함께 길거리로 나온(take to the streets) 것이다."



