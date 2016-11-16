[윤희영의 News English] 탈북자가 트럼프 미국 대통령 당선인에게 보낸 편지

한 탈북자가 트럼프 미국 대통령 당선인에게 편지를 썼다(pen a letter to the president-elect). 북한 정치범 수용소(political prison camp) 출신으로, 탈북자 주도 인권단체(defector-led human rights organization) '노 체인(No Chain)'을 이끌고 있는 정광일씨가 김정은 정권 다루는 데 필요한 조언 8가지(8 tips for handling Kim regime)를 전했다.



북한 공산정권의 '충직한 개'(a 'faithful dog' of the communist regime)였다가 간첩으로 몰려(be accused of being a spy) 7개월간 고문을 당하고(be tortured) 요덕수용소에서 지옥 같은 3년을 보냈다는 정씨는 무엇보다 인권을 최대 현안으로 다뤄달라고 부탁했다. 탈북하다가 붙잡히거나(get caught trying to flee the country) 전제 정권에 대한 불만을 토로했다가(speak out against the totalitarian regime) 강제노동수용소에 갇혀있는(be imprisoned in labor camps) 주민만 수십만 명에 달한다고 했다.





중국에 압력을 넣어 탈북자들 송환하는(repatriate defectors) 것을 막아달라는 요청도 했다. 특히 탈북 여성들이 인신매매로 팔려가지(be sold into human trafficking situations) 않도록 그들의 이루 말할 수 없는 역경에 관심을 가져달라고 간청했다(implore him to pay attention to their indescribable plight).



북한 정권에 좀 더 강화된 제재가 이뤄질 수 있도록 노력을 이끌어달라는(lead an effort to pass enhanced and strengthened sanctions against the North) 당부도 곁들였다. 또 유엔 북한인권조사위원회 보고서(the UN's Commission of Inquiry report)의 권고 사항들과 국제형사재판소의 독재자 김정은 제소 결정(the referral of dictator Kim for prosecution by the International Criminal Court)이 반드시 이행될(be carried out without fail) 수 있도록 도와달라고 호소했다.



북한 근로자들의 노예 노동에서 이익을 얻고자(profit from the slave-labor) 북한 정권과 내통해 인력 파견을 받는 일부 국가들에 책임 추궁을 해줄(hold to account for them) 것, 미국 망명 의사를 밝히는(express a desire to seek asylum) 탈북자에 대한 조사 과정을 신속히 처리해줄(expedite the vetting process) 것도 요청했다.



정씨는 이어 "북한의 자유와 궁극적인 한반도 통일(even tual reunification of the Korean Peninsula)을 위한 당신의 노력은 영원한 유산(everlasting legacy)으로 남을 것"이라며 "트럼프 당신이 통일대통령(The Reunification President)이 돼달라"며 편지를 맺었다. 항간에는 한때 박근혜 대통령이 장차 통일대통령까지 꿈꾸고 있다는 소문이 있었는데….



