[윤희영의 News English] 비행기가 난기류로 요동칠 때는…

여객기를 자주 타는 사람(a frequent flyer)도 비행 중 난기류를 만나(encounter turbulence during the flight) 기체가 요동치면(bounce up and down) 겁이 나기(be seized with fear) 마련이다. 극심한 난기류는 엔진이 풀가동되고 있음에도 불구하고(despite the engines being on full power) 비행기를 최저 속도 밑으로 떨어뜨리기도(push the aircraft to below its minimum speed) 한다. 비행기를 뜨게 하는 양력이 급감하는 실속(失速·stall) 현상을 일으킨다. 기체가 뚝 떨어지는(drop with a thud) 기분이 들면 오싹해지고(get the shivers) 오금이 저린다(quake in your boots).



난기류는 크게 두 종류로 나뉜다(divide into two types). 하나는 비와 눈 등 강수(降水)와 관련된(be associated with precipitation) 것으로, 비행기에 장착된 기상 레이다로 미리 감지할(detect in advance on a weather radar installed in the aircraft) 수 있어 비켜 가면(steer clear of it) 된다.





다른 하나는 이른바 '청천(晴天) 난기류(clean air turbulence)'라는 것으로, 말 그대로 마른 하늘의 날벼락(a bolt from the blue)처럼 불시에 만나게 된다. 지구를 둘러싸고 있는(surround the globe) 대륙 간 제트 기류들(intercontinental jet streams)이 높은 고도에서 충돌하면서(collide at high altitude) 공중에 파장을 일으켜(create ripples) 발생한다. 규모가 큰 것은 기상 관측(meteorological observations)으로 예측이 가능해(be predictable) 피해 가면 되지만, 작은 것들은 비행기 레이다에도 잡히지 않아(be not seen by a plane's radar) 수시로 맞닥뜨리게(bump into them) 된다. 안전벨트 사인이 꺼진(be turned off) 후에도 벨트를 매고 있으라는(keep your seat belts fastened) 건 이 때문이다.



난기류를 만났을 때 조종사들은 어떻게 대응할까. 고도를 높이거나 낮춰(gain or lower its altitude) 빠져나간다. 정상적인 순항속도(cruising speed)보다 느리게 비행해 요동을 최소화함으로써 승객들의 불안을 덜어주기도(help ease passengers' nerves) 한다. 난기류 세기가 안전 기준치 이내(within safety limits)인 경우 그냥 뚫고 나아갈 때도 있다.



어떤 경우에든 불안해 할(be anxious about it) 필요가 없다. 기체는 난기류로 인한 여하한 부 하도 견딜 수 있게(be capable of withstanding the loads associated with turbulence) 돼 있기 때문에 당황해하거나(feel embarrassed) 괜한 공포심에 사로잡힐(succumb to an idle fear) 이유가 전혀 없다. 쓴웃음 지으며 참고 있으면(grin and bear it) 이내 지나간다.



