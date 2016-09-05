[윤희영의 News English] '헬리콥터 부모' '드론 부모' '등대 부모' '제설기 부모'

자녀 교육에 극성스러운(be oversolicitous) 부모를 지칭하는 용어 중 '헬리콥터 부모'라는 것이 있다. 자녀 위를 맴돌며(hover over them) 온갖 간섭을 다 한다고 해서(poke their noses into everything) 붙여진 별명이다.



최근엔 '드론 부모'(drone parents)라는 용어가 등장했다. 자녀에게 강박적이라는(be obsessed with them) 점에선 헬리콥터 부모와 별반 다를 것이 없다(be not any different from them). 다른 점이 있다면, 헬리콥터처럼 요란하지 않게 조용히 맴돌아 가능한 한 부모 존재를 의식하지 못하도록 한다는 것이다. 그러나 지속적인 감시와 시시콜콜 끊임없는 관리(ever-constant monitoring and endless micro-management)로 장기적 악영향을 미친다는(exert an evil influence on them in the long term) 점에선 매한가지다. 근심거리와 우울함에 취약하게 만들고(make them vulnerable to anxiety and depression), 인생 우여곡절을 이겨낼(overcome the vicissitudes of life) 탄력성 발달 능력을 저해하게 된다(damage their ability to develop resilience).





이 같은 과보호 양육(over-protective parenting)과 대비되는 유형이 '등대(lighthouse) 부모'다. 미국 소아과 의사가 만든(be coined by a US paediatrician) 이 용어는 자녀들이 세상을 안전하게 항해할(safely navigate the world) 수 있도록 신호 불빛(beacons of light) 역할만 하는 부모를 말한다. '타이거 부모'나 '헬리콥터 부모'처럼 자녀들의 정서 발달을 간과하거나 억압하지(overlook or overwhelm their emotional development) 않고, 정서적 웰빙을 최우선한다(put their emotional well-being first). 바위에 부딪히지(crash against the rocks) 않도록 인도는 하되, 스스로 파도 타는 법을 배울 능력이 있다고(have the capacity to learn to ride the waves on their own) 믿어준다. 그 과정에서 실수를 통해 배우며(learn from missteps along the way) 자립심을 키워나가게(develop independence) 한다.



그런가 하면 자녀들이 오로지 성공에만 집중하게 하기 위해(in order to let them focus only on success) 인생에 걸림돌이 되는 건 무엇이든 제거해주는(remove any obstacles from their lives) 부 모가 있다. 부유한 집안에서 태어난(be born with a silver spoon in the mouth), 요새 흔히 말하는 금수저, 그런 부모 중 상당수가 이런 양태를 보인다.



과거 한때 군대 문제까지 해결해준 부모도 있었다. '제설기(snowplow) 부모' '잔디 깎는 기계(lawnmower) 부모' '불도저(bulldozer) 부모'라고 부른다.







